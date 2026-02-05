Kadri notched two assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

This was Kadri's second multi-point effort in a row after he went 19 games without one. He was limited to just four points during that span. The 35-year-old center is up to 39 points, 155 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-24 rating through 56 appearances. Despite his recent struggles, he's still been one of the Flames' better forwards for the season. Kadri has popped up in trade rumors, but he's signed for three more years at a $7 million cap hit, so he may be difficult to move if Calgary decides to fully embrace a teardown.