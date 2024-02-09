Kadri recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

Kadri set up a Connor Zary marker in the second period. While he's gone six games without a goal, Kadri has racked up six assists in that span, including two on the power play. The center is up to 43 points, 166 shots on net, 35 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 51 outings. He's the Flames center to have in fantasy, as his long-term contract with a $7 million cap hit means he'll likely remain with the team even if other players are dealt ahead of the March 8 deadline.