Kadri scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Predators.

Kadri has three goals over his last four games. His tally Thursday gave the Flames a 3-1 lead at 7:57 of the first period. The center continues to be steady in a top-six role, and he's now at 11 tallies, 27 points, 125 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 38 appearances this season.