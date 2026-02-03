Kadri recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Kadri snapped a brief two-game pointless skid, but most importantly, he found the back of the net since doing so for the last time in the Jan. 19 loss to the Devils. Kadri hasn't been very productive in recent weeks but seems to be turning things around with five points (two goals, three helpers) over his last eight games. He's suffered from the Flames' struggles as a team, however, as he also has a minus-7 rating over that eight-game stretch.