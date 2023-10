Kadri scored a goal on his lone shot in a 5-2 loss to the Oilers' in Sunday's Heritage Classic.

Kadri got the Flames on the board on a power play late in the first period, deflecting a MacKenzie Weegar shot to cut the deficit to 2-1. It's the first goal and just the second point through nine games for Kadri, who's gotten off to a slow start in his second season in Calgary. The veteran center tallied 24 goals and 56 points in 82 contests last year.