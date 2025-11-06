Kadri scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kadri played in his 1,000th game Wednesday, and he celebrated the occasion with a second-period tally to give the Flames a 3-1 lead. The center had a five-game point streak snapped Sunday in Philadelphia, but he's been fairly consistent on offense this season. He's up to four goals, 11 points, 44 shots on net, 11 hits, eight PIM and a minus-6 rating through 15 appearances in a top-line role.