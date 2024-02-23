Kadri had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over Boston on Thursday.

After Jacob Markstrom made a brilliant save in his own end, Kadri started an odd man rush from his own end that ended up in the back of the net to win it in overtime. He also added an assist, two shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 19:34 of ice time. This was Kadri's second multi-point game in as many contests and he has a total of 10 points in his last eight games. Kadri remains a valuable fantasy asset due to his well-rounded contributions. His recent hot streak suggests he's heating up again, but be prepared for some volatility in his scoring.