Kadri tallied a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Rangers.
Kadri scored just 46 seconds into the game to boost the Flames' lead to 2-0. He also accumulated 12 PIM, including a misconduct penalty at 20:00 of the third period. The 32-year-old has 21 goals, 41 points and 48 PIM in 56 games this season. Kadri was held off the scoresheet in five of his previous six outings.
More News
-
Flames' Nazem Kadri: Goal and assist help pace win•
-
Flames' Nazem Kadri: Produces assist in loss•
-
Flames' Nazem Kadri: Finds twine Monday•
-
Flames' Nazem Kadri: Opens scoring on power play•
-
Flames' Nazem Kadri: Two-point effort against Dallas•
-
Flames' Nazem Kadri: Adds assist in Thursday's win•