Kadri scored just 46 seconds into the game to boost the Flames' lead to 2-0. He also accumulated 12 PIM, including a misconduct penalty at 20:00 of the third period. The 32-year-old has 21 goals, 41 points and 48 PIM in 56 games this season. Kadri was held off the scoresheet in five of his previous six outings.