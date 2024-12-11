Kadri scored a goal and took five shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Predators.

Kadri endured a slow start to the season, but there's no question the veteran playmaker has found a way to turn things around. This was his ninth goal of the campaign, and the 34-year-old has been very consistent over the last few weeks. He's cracked the scoresheet in five of his last six appearances and nine of his previous 12, a span in which he's racked up four goals and six assists. He's notched four of those points (one goal, three assists) on the power play as well.