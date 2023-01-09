Kadri found the back of the net in a 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago on Sunday.
Kadri scored a power-play goal at 9:40 of the second period to tie the game at 3-3. He has 16 goals and 31 points in 41 contests in 2022-23. Kadri has contributed at least a point in four of his last five games.
