Kadri scored a power-play goal in the Flames' 5-3 win against Minnesota on Wednesday.

Kadri is on a three-game point streak, which has pushed him up to 10 goals and 20 points in 26 contests this season. The 32-year-old is on the first power-play unit, and entered the game averaging 3:23 of ice time with the man advantage. That role has allowed him to collect 11 power-play points this season.