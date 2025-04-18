Kadri scored a pair of goals on four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Kadri opened the scoring in the second period and added another tally in the third. While the Flames' pursuit of a playoff spot came up short, Kadri can't be blamed for that after posting five goals and four assists over nine outings in April. Overall, he had a career-high 35 goals with 32 assists, 279 shots on net, 55 hits, 30 blocked shots, 72 PIM and a minus-17 rating over 82 appearances this season. Barring a big swing in free agency, Kadri will be the Flames' No. 1 center entering 2025-26.