Kadri scored two goals on five shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Kadri tied the game at 1-1 in the second period and added an insurance tally off a turnover in the third. The center has logged three straight multi-point efforts (three goals, three assists) in February, giving him more offense than he had in all of January (three points in 14 contests). The 35-year-old is at 12 goals, 41 points, 160 shots on net, 35 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-22 rating over 57 appearances this season. Kadri has popped up in trade rumors, so there's no guarantee he'll still be with the Flames in a week.