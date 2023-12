Kadri scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Kadri tallied just 1:01 into the extra session on a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau. Over the last seven games, Kadri has six points and 17 shots on net, finishing the month in good form. The center has five goals, 10 assists, 68 shots, 19 hits, 15 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 23 contests overall.