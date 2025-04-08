Kadri dished an assist and fired four shots on net in Monday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Kadri's 30th helper of the season was on the opening goal for the Flames which was put away by winger Adam Klepka. With the helper, Kadri hit a milestone in his career, making the 2024-25 season the first campaign where he tallied both 30 goals and assists. This achievement occurred just days after he tallied his 400th career assist, further proving his quality in his age-34 season. Overall, Kadri has 31 goals, 30 assists and 261 shots on net in 77 appearances this season. He leads the Flames in points this season with 61 tallies, which is two more than linemate Jonathan Huberdeau. Kadri should challenge for the 65-point mark by the end of the regular season. If he can hit the mark, it would be the third time he has accomplished this in his 16-year career.