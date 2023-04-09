Kadri scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Kadri's goal 6:06 into the third period helped the Flames salvage a standings point to keep their playoff hopes alive but slim. It was the 32-year-old's first goal since March 25. The center is up to 24 tallies, 55 points (19 on the power play), 263 shots, 97 hits, 56 PIM and a minus-19 rating through 80 appearances this season. This is the fourth time he's reached the 55-point mark in his career.