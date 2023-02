Kadri had a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Kadri has played provider lately, logging three assists (two on the power play) over his last three games. He helped out on a Tyler Toffoli tally against his old team in the second period Saturday. Kadri has 44 points (17 with the man advantage), 202 shots on net, 68 hits, 52 PIM and a minus-12 rating through 60 appearances in his first year with the Flames.