Kadri agreed to terms on a seven-year, $49 million contract with Calgary on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Kadri is coming up a Cup-winning campaign with the Avalanche that saw him rack up 28 goals and 59 assists in 71 regular-season contests before adding 15 points in 16 postseason clashes. With Sean Monahan (hip) headed for Montreal, the 31-year-old Kadri should still into the second-line center role behind Elias Lindholm where he should be capable of pushing for the 30-goal threshold.