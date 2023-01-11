Kadri notched an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Kadri has gotten on the scoresheet in five of his last six games, logging three goals and three assists in that span. His helper Tuesday was a picture-perfect pass to Milan Lucic crashing the net for a first-period tally. For the season, Kadri has 32 points, 136 shots on net, 48 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 42 contests.