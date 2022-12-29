Kadri scored a goal and was credited with an assist during a 3-2 victory over the host Kraken on Wednesday.

Kadri, who scored during the Pacific Division rivals' matchup Nov. 1, converted on a second-period power play Wednesday, tying the game at 2-2. The goal, developing off a redirected shot by Elias Lindholm, marked the 32-year-old center's first point in four outings. Kadri, who added four shots Wednesday, has collected eight points, including three tallies, in four career games against the Kraken.