Kadri scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Kadri's third-period marker briefly tied the game at 2-2. The center has two goals and five assists over his last six contests. For the season, he's up to 25 goals, 66 points (17 on the power play), 247 shots on net, 57 hits, 43 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 76 outings. The 33-year-old continues to be one of the Flames' most consistent forwards.