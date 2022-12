Kadri scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Kadri tallied against the team that drafted him, giving the Flames a 2-1 lead in the first period. He's picked up three goals and three assists through six games in December after a quiet end to November. The center has 11 tallies, 21 points, 86 shots on net, 31 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-7 rating in 28 appearances this year.