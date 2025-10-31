Kadri scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

Kadri extended his point streak to four games (three goals, two assists) with the third-period tally. The 35-year-old's offense has sparked a stronger performance for the rest of the team, which has 14 goals over the last four contests. Kadri is at three goals, nine points, 36 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-7 rating across 12 outings this season, though he maintains a top-line role and a spot on the first power-play unit.