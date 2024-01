Kadri scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Kadri put the Flames ahead 2-0 against his former team, but the Maple Leafs rallied behind an Auston Matthews hat trick. With goals in three straight games and 11 points across nine January contests, Kadri is in great form. The center has 16 tallies, 37 points, 146 shots on net, 30 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 45 appearances this season.