Kadri scored a power-play goal on six shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Kraken.

Kadri tied the game at 1-1 at 8:09 of the first period. The center also won 17 of 22 faceoffs as the Flames controlled the draws but couldn't generate much offense. Kadri is up to 10 points through 12 games in December, including two power-play points. He's produced nine goals, 25 points, 115 shots, 24 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 35 outings overall.