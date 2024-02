Kadri collected three assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

The veteran center helped set up each of Calgary's first three tallies on the night while also adding a team-high five shots on net, one hit and a plus-2 rating. Kadri has been on fire over the last month, piling up five goals and 15 points in the last 12 games, and his spot in the top six and on the first power-play unit seems secure following the Elias Lindholm trade.