Kadri scored two goals and added an assist, a plus-2 rating and five shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Kadri is outpacing last season's 24-goal, 56-point campaign with 19 goals and 48 points through 56 games in 2023-24. Goals have been a little hard to come by lately for the center. With Monday's pair of tallies, he has just three goals over the last 11 games, all of which have been in his last three outings.