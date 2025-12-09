Kadri scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

It's the second time in the last six games that Kadri has erupted for three points, and he's racked up five multi-point performances in the last 10 contests, a stretch in which he's delivered two goals and 14 points. The 35-year-old center has yet to miss a regular-season game since coming over to Calgary ahead of the 2022-23 season, but with just six goals in 31 games to begin the current campaign, he's on pace for his lowest total as a Flame.