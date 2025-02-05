Kadri put up two helpers Tuesday in a 6-3 loss to Toronto.

He wired six shots Tuesday, too. Kadri is on a three-game, four-point streak that includes three assists and 13 shots. Overall, Nazem has 38 points (18 goals, 20 assists) in 53 games, and by season's end, he'll be within a few games of the vaunted 1,000-game mark. That will be a massive milestone for the talented pivot. Kadri is already the first Muslim player to win a Stanley Cup, and he'll be the first to hit the 1,000-game milestone, too.