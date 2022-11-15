Kadri registered a pair of assists, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 6-5 win over the Kings.

Kadri helped out on an Andrew Mangiapane tally in the first period and Elias Lindholm's power-play goal in the second. Prior to Monday, Kadri had gone two games without a point, and this was his first multi-point effort since Oct. 25. The center has still been one of the Flames' most effective forwards over the first month of the campaign, racking up seven goals, seven assists, seven power-play points, 48 shots, 18 hits and a minus-6 rating in 15 contests.