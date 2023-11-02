Kadri picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

He also added six shots on net, two hits and a minus-1 rating to his ledger while winning seven of 13 faceoffs. Kadri had a sluggish start to the year along with the rest of the Flames' roster, managing only one helper in his first eight games, but the 33-year-old forward appears to be waking up offensively. The same can't be said at the other end of the ice, however -- after getting saddled with a career-worst minus-19 rating last season, his first campaign with Calgary, Kadri's already at a minus-12 through the first 10 games of 2023-24.