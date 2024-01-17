Kadri tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Coyotes.

Kadri tied the game 2-2 midway through the third period, poking a Martin Pospisil feed past Connor Ingram, before adding an assist on Yegor Sharangovich's game-winner in overtime. The multi-point effort extends Kadri's point streak to seven games -- he has five goals and five assists in that span. Overall, the 33-year-old center is up to 15 goals and 36 points through 44 games in what's been a strong second campaign in Calgary.