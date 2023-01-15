Kadri scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Stars.
Both points came in the second period as Calgary built a seemingly safe 6-1 lead, only Dallas for to make a game of it down the stretch. Kadri extended his point streak to five games in the process, and he's maintained a point-a-game pace over his last 13 contests with six goals and seven helpers, including four multi-point performances.
