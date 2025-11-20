Kadri picked up two assists while adding a team-high six shots on net, a hit and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

The veteran center had a hand in a pair of Joel Farabee tallies in the first and third periods. While it's not from lack of trying, Kadri hasn't found the back of the net himself in seven straight games despite firing 28 shots on goal. Through 22 contests on the season, he's produced four goals and 14 points.