Kadri produced an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

All the scoring in the game came in the first period, as Kadri got the Flames on the board midway through the frame by cleaning up a rebound before feeding Matthew Coronato for the eventual game-winner. Kadri has been feast or famine of late, delivering three multi-point performances and four goose eggs in the last seven contests. On the season, the 34-year-old has 24 goals and 50 points in 67 appearances -- the fourth straight campaign in which he's been good for 20 goals and 50 points.