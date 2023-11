DeSimone produced an assist in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders.

DeSimone snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. The 28-year-old has fared well in limited minutes, racking up four assists, six shots on net, six blocked shots, five hits and an even plus-minus rating over seven appearances since he replaced Jordan Oesterle on the roster. DeSimone is unlikely to see more than a third-pairing role given the talent on the Flames' blue line.