DeSimone recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

DeSimone earned his first NHL point with the secondary helper on Yegor Sharangovich's third-period tally. The 28-year-old DeSimone started the year well at AHL Calgary to earn his call-up to the big club after Jordan Oesterle was waived. DeSimone immediately entered the lineup, displacing Dennis Gilbert. Given the result, DeSimone may have a chance to carve out a third-pairing role.