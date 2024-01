DeSimone was designated for waivers Wednesday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

DeSimone's waiver placement is a strong indication that Oliver Kylington (personal) is ready to return to action. For his part, the 29-year-old DeSimone managed just one goal and four assists in his 23 games this season while averaging a meager 12:03 of ice time. Assuming he clears waivers, DeSimone figures to be sent down to AHL Calgary.