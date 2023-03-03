The Flames have picked up Ritchie and Troy Stecher from the Coyotes for Brett Ritchie and Connor Mackey on Friday.

The Ritchie brothers have been traded for each other with Nick coming to Calgary and Brett going the other way. Nick Ritchie has nine goals and 12 assists in 58 games with the Coyotes and should be a bottom-six forward in Calgary the rest of the way.