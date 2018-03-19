Flames' Nick Schneider: Concludes junior career
Schneider was assigned to AHL Stockton on Monday after completing his season with the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL.
The 20-year-old netminder appeared in 61 WHL games this campaign, going 20-29-2 with a 3.64 GAA and .887 save percentage for a Hitmen squad that finished 20th out of 22 teams in the standings. With the Flames already possessing young netminders like David Rittich, Jon Gillies, and Mason McDonald in their system, Schneider will most likely be left in Stockton to develop for the foreseeable future.
