Flames' Nick Schneider: Summoned to parent club
Schneider was called up from AHL Stockton on Tuesday, TSN reports.
While Schneider technically belonged to the AHL's Heat, all of his service time for the 2017-18 campaign has been spent with the Hitmen of the WHL. It's clear from his 3.70 GAA and .886 save percentage in juniors that the lanky netminder has a ways to go before he'll be taken seriously at hockey's highest level, but Calgary needs a miracle to wind up in the postseason, so may as well give Schneider the experience of hanging around NHL talent.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...