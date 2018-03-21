Play

Schneider was called up from AHL Stockton on Tuesday, TSN reports.

While Schneider technically belonged to the AHL's Heat, all of his service time for the 2017-18 campaign has been spent with the Hitmen of the WHL. It's clear from his 3.70 GAA and .886 save percentage in juniors that the lanky netminder has a ways to go before he'll be taken seriously at hockey's highest level, but Calgary needs a miracle to wind up in the postseason, so may as well give Schneider the experience of hanging around NHL talent.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories