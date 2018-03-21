Schneider was called up from AHL Stockton on Tuesday, TSN reports.

While Schneider technically belonged to the AHL's Heat, all of his service time for the 2017-18 campaign has been spent with the Hitmen of the WHL. It's clear from his 3.70 GAA and .886 save percentage in juniors that the lanky netminder has a ways to go before he'll be taken seriously at hockey's highest level, but Calgary needs a miracle to wind up in the postseason, so may as well give Schneider the experience of hanging around NHL talent.