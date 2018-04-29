Schneider played primarily with WHL Calgary in 2017-18, skating in 61 games and logging a 3.70 GAA and .885 save percentage, and served as the backup goaltender down the 2017-18 stretch run with the Flames but wasn't able to draw into a game.

It's now been five seasons that Schneider has primarily played in the WHL, and perhaps he'll be ready to make the jump to the minors next season. Nonetheless, the 20-year-old's still not posted a save percentage over .900 for a season in the juniors, so AHL Stockton may not be comfortable handing over a starting position before he fine tunes his game a bit more. Although, Mike Smith is the only other goaltender under contract, and while it's likely Calgary signs someone in free agency, a strong training camp could push Schneider into the third spot on the depth chart for 2018-19.