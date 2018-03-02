Shore (illness) isn't expected to play in Friday's game against the Rangers, Roger Millions of Sportsnet reports.

Shore's return to the ice for the Flames has been delayed by both travel issues and an illness, placing him in a position to miss his third straight game since the Flames acquired him prior to the trade deadline Monday. He's posted an underwhelming 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) over 55 games between the Kings and Senators so far in 2017-18, but the Flames hope a change of scenery will spark a fire under the 25-year-old winger. If he misses the contest as expected, Shore stands a good chance of debuting for the Flames on Monday against the Penguins.