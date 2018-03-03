Shore (illness) will play against the Rangers on Friday, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

Shore has missed the last two games due to travel issues and this illness, but he's ready to make his Flames debut. The 25-year-old forward had four goals and 15 points with the Kings and one assist with the Senators earlier this season. He's set to slot onto the Flames' fourth line Friday, so he isn't expected for immediate fantasy contributions.