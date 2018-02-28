Flames' Nick Shore: Hampered by illness
Shore is under the weather and is considered doubtful against the Avalanche on Wednesday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
It appears Shore's debut with the Flames will have to wait. The natural center needs just one point to match his career high of 17 from the 2016-17 campaign. Once healthy, the winger will likely knock Curtis Lazar or Troy Brouwer out of the lineup, but could also find himself serving as a healthy scratch periodically.
