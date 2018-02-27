Flames' Nick Shore: Still traveling
Shore has yet to join his new club, which puts his availability against the Stars on Tuesday into questions, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Shore -- who was acquired Monday via trade -- probably won't be rushed into action, so fantasy owners may want to anticipate him making his Flames debut versus Colorado on Wednesday -- although no official announcement has come from the team. Even once he arrives, the Denver native could struggle for a consistent role, given he tallied a mere 16 points in 55 outings with the Kings and Senators.
