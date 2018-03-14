Shore skated for 12:40 in his return from an illness Tuesday night in a 1-0 home win over the Oilers.

Shore didn't mark the scoresheet and lost four faceoffs on six attempts, but perhaps he was just a bit rusty after missing the previous four games. Either way, fantasy owners shouldn't be focusing too heavily on a bottom-six role player who has been associated with three different NHL teams this season alone -- Shore was also with the Kings and Senators before Ottawa traded him to the Flames for a 2019 seventh-round pick in late February.