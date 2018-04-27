Shore played 64 regular season games -- 49 with Los Angeles, six with Ottawa and nine with Calgary -- totaling five goals and 19 points.

Shore wasn't very effective anywhere, but suiting up for three different NHL teams in one season can get hectic. Still, the 19 points was a career best for the Colorado native. Assuming the 25-year-old can settle in to a spot with Calgary, he could start producing at a decent clip for a bottom-six winger.