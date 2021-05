Nesterov recorded an assist and two shots on net in Thursdays' 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Nesterov has played in seven of the Flames' last eight games after Noah Hanifin (shoulder) was ruled out for the year. The 28-year-old Nesterov hasn't done much on offense with four helpers, 33 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 37 outings. He's added 41 hits, 29 blocked shots and 18 PIM.