Nesterov picked up an assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

Nesterov earned the secondary helper on Mark Giordano's second-period tally. The 27-year-old Nesterov picked up his first point as a Flame. He's added 18 shots on goal, 16 hits and a minus-7 rating through 20 appearances. Nesterov will need to keep his performance strong to keep Oliver Kylington as a healthy scratch.